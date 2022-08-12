 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blue Pearl Texs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 13.91% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Pearl Texspin are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 13.91% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 353.28% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Blue Pearl Texs shares closed at 28.00 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.80% returns over the last 6 months

Blue Pearl Texspin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.06 0.21 0.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.06 0.21 0.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.05 0.15 0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.00 0.02 0.00
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.07 0.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.02 0.01
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.02 0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 -0.02 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 -0.02 0.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 -0.02 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 -0.02 0.01
Equity Share Capital 0.26 0.26 0.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.47 -0.92 0.47
Diluted EPS -0.47 -0.92 0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.47 -0.92 0.47
Diluted EPS -0.47 -0.92 0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

