Blue Pearl Texs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 13.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 13.91% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 353.28% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Blue Pearl Texs shares closed at 28.00 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.80% returns over the last 6 months