Blue Pearl Texs Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 70.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 70.57% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 205% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Blue Pearl Texs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2020.

Blue Pearl Texs shares closed at 12.90 on July 08, 2021 (BSE)