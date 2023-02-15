Blue Pearl Texs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 13.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 13.27% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 48.78% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Blue Pearl Texs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.

Blue Pearl Texs shares closed at 33.85 on January 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 86.50% returns over the last 12 months.