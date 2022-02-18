Blue Pearl Texs Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 29.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 29.9% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 up 124.4% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Blue Pearl Texs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2020.

Blue Pearl Texs shares closed at 26.75 on February 09, 2022 (BSE)