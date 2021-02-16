Blue Pearl Texs Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 49.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2020 up 49.75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 16900% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Blue Pearl Texs shares closed at 11.00 on January 06, 2021 (BSE)