Blue Dart's consolidated net loss at Rs 32cr in December quarter

Blue Dart Express on January 17 reported consolidated net loss of Rs 31.92 crore for the quarter ended December on 31, 2019.
However, the company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 32.02 crore in the year-ago period, Blue Dart Express said in a BSE filing.Total income of the company in the October-December period declined to Rs 859.74 crore as against Rs 862.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.
First Published on Jan 17, 2020 08:01 pm