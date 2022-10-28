 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blue Dart Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,325.28 crore, up 17.95% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Dart Express are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,325.28 crore in September 2022 up 17.95% from Rs. 1,123.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.01 crore in September 2022 up 2.83% from Rs. 89.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.85 crore in September 2022 down 14.69% from Rs. 204.95 crore in September 2021.

Blue Dart EPS has increased to Rs. 38.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 37.71 in September 2021.

Blue Dart shares closed at 8,199.45 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.63% returns over the last 6 months and 24.19% over the last 12 months.

Blue Dart Express
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,325.28 1,293.31 1,123.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,325.28 1,293.31 1,123.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 696.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 164.07 167.93 152.79
Depreciation 41.93 39.72 43.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 998.47 934.62 76.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.81 151.04 155.29
Other Income 12.11 10.23 6.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 132.92 161.27 161.67
Interest 4.16 4.69 5.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 128.76 156.58 155.77
Exceptional Items -- -- -35.95
P/L Before Tax 128.76 156.58 119.82
Tax 36.75 39.41 30.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 92.01 117.17 89.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 92.01 117.17 89.48
Equity Share Capital 23.73 23.73 23.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.78 49.38 37.71
Diluted EPS 38.78 49.38 37.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.77 49.38 37.71
Diluted EPS 38.78 49.38 37.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:11 pm
