Blue Dart Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,123.57 crore, up 29.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,123.57 crore in September 2021 up 29.98% from Rs. 864.42 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.48 crore in September 2021 up 116.19% from Rs. 41.39 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.95 crore in September 2021 up 37.13% from Rs. 149.46 crore in September 2020.

Blue Dart EPS has increased to Rs. 37.71 in September 2021 from Rs. 17.44 in September 2020.

Blue Dart shares closed at 6,998.75 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.35% returns over the last 6 months and 81.32% over the last 12 months.