Blue Dart Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 800.07 crore, up 0.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 800.07 crore in September 2019 up 0.27% from Rs. 797.91 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.99 crore in September 2019 down 34.35% from Rs. 21.31 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.48 crore in September 2019 up 43.7% from Rs. 44.87 crore in September 2018.

Blue Dart EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.90 in September 2019 from Rs. 8.99 in September 2018.

Blue Dart shares closed at 2,406.70 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.84% returns over the last 6 months and -14.08% over the last 12 months.