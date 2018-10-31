Blue Dart Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 797.91 crore, up 13.53% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 797.91 crore in September 2018 up 13.53% from Rs. 702.83 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.31 crore in September 2018 down 48.51% from Rs. 41.39 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.87 crore in September 2018 down 45.65% from Rs. 82.55 crore in September 2017.

Blue Dart EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.99 in September 2018 from Rs. 17.44 in September 2017.

Blue Dart shares closed at 2,799.80 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.10% returns over the last 6 months and -32.54% over the last 12 months.