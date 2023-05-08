English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Blue Dart Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,216.55 crore, up 4.34% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Dart Express are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,216.55 crore in March 2023 up 4.34% from Rs. 1,165.91 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.33 crore in March 2023 down 48.06% from Rs. 135.41 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 142.43 crore in March 2023 down 37.1% from Rs. 226.43 crore in March 2022.

    Blue Dart EPS has decreased to Rs. 29.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 57.07 in March 2022.

    Blue Dart shares closed at 5,794.00 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.50% returns over the last 6 months and -15.24% over the last 12 months.

    Blue Dart Express
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,216.551,337.081,165.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,216.551,337.081,165.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----740.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost159.61157.91126.32
    Depreciation43.5541.4439.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses928.771,028.5881.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.62109.15178.53
    Other Income14.2613.948.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.88123.09187.05
    Interest4.424.155.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax94.46118.94181.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax94.46118.94181.13
    Tax24.1332.0145.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities70.3386.93135.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period70.3386.93135.41
    Equity Share Capital23.7323.7323.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.6336.6457.07
    Diluted EPS29.6336.6457.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.6336.6457.07
    Diluted EPS29.6336.6457.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Blue Dart #Blue Dart Express #Couriers #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am