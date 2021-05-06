Blue Dart Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 966.17 crore, up 33.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 966.17 crore in March 2021 up 33.42% from Rs. 724.13 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.08 crore in March 2021 up 474.44% from Rs. 23.79 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.10 crore in March 2021 up 890.1% from Rs. 18.19 crore in March 2020.

Blue Dart EPS has increased to Rs. 37.54 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.03 in March 2020.

Blue Dart shares closed at 5,336.55 on May 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.00% returns over the last 6 months and 145.92% over the last 12 months.