Blue Dart Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 724.13 crore, down 7.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 724.13 crore in March 2020 down 7.08% from Rs. 779.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.79 crore in March 2020 down 284.99% from Rs. 12.86 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.19 crore in March 2020 down 45.36% from Rs. 33.29 crore in March 2019.

Blue Dart shares closed at 1,959.45 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.13% returns over the last 6 months and -28.81% over the last 12 months.