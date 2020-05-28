Blue Dart Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 724.13 crore, down 7.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Dart Express are:
Net Sales at Rs 724.13 crore in March 2020 down 7.08% from Rs. 779.32 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.79 crore in March 2020 down 284.99% from Rs. 12.86 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.19 crore in March 2020 down 45.36% from Rs. 33.29 crore in March 2019.
Blue Dart shares closed at 1,959.45 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.13% returns over the last 6 months and -28.81% over the last 12 months.
|Blue Dart Express
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|724.13
|855.64
|779.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|724.13
|855.64
|779.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|134.16
|146.73
|131.03
|Depreciation
|43.67
|38.31
|13.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|574.29
|641.98
|619.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.99
|28.62
|15.49
|Other Income
|2.51
|3.36
|4.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.48
|31.98
|20.15
|Interest
|7.85
|7.64
|3.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-33.33
|24.34
|16.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-64.11
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-33.33
|-39.77
|16.89
|Tax
|-9.54
|-6.69
|4.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.79
|-33.08
|12.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.79
|-33.08
|12.86
|Equity Share Capital
|23.73
|23.73
|23.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.03
|-13.94
|9.42
|Diluted EPS
|-10.03
|-13.94
|9.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.03
|-13.94
|9.42
|Diluted EPS
|-10.03
|-13.94
|9.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
