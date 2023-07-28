English
    Blue Dart Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,237.55 crore, down 4.31% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Dart Express are:Net Sales at Rs 1,237.55 crore in June 2023 down 4.31% from Rs. 1,293.31 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.74 crore in June 2023 down 49.01% from Rs. 117.17 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.06 crore in June 2023 down 35.79% from Rs. 200.99 crore in June 2022.
    Blue Dart EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 49.38 in June 2022.Blue Dart shares closed at 7,229.05 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.43% returns over the last 6 months and -12.91% over the last 12 months.
    Blue Dart Express
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,237.551,216.551,293.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,237.551,216.551,293.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost175.58159.61167.93
    Depreciation44.4143.5539.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses948.65928.77934.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.9184.62151.04
    Other Income15.7414.2610.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.6598.88161.27
    Interest4.534.424.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.1294.46156.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax80.1294.46156.58
    Tax20.3824.1339.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.7470.33117.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.7470.33117.17
    Equity Share Capital23.7323.7323.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.1829.6349.38
    Diluted EPS25.1829.6349.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.1829.6349.38
    Diluted EPS25.1829.6349.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Blue Dart #Blue Dart Express #Couriers #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:22 pm

