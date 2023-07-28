Blue Dart Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,237.55 crore, down 4.31% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,237.55 1,216.55 1,293.31 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,237.55 1,216.55 1,293.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 175.58 159.61 167.93 Depreciation 44.41 43.55 39.72 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 948.65 928.77 934.62 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.91 84.62 151.04 Other Income 15.74 14.26 10.23 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.65 98.88 161.27 Interest 4.53 4.42 4.69 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 80.12 94.46 156.58 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 80.12 94.46 156.58 Tax 20.38 24.13 39.41 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.74 70.33 117.17 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.74 70.33 117.17 Equity Share Capital 23.73 23.73 23.73 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 25.18 29.63 49.38 Diluted EPS 25.18 29.63 49.38 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 25.18 29.63 49.38 Diluted EPS 25.18 29.63 49.38 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited