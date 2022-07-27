 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blue Dart Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,293.31 crore, up 49.55% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Dart Express are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,293.31 crore in June 2022 up 49.55% from Rs. 864.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.17 crore in June 2022 up 298.94% from Rs. 29.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.99 crore in June 2022 up 125.38% from Rs. 89.18 crore in June 2021.

Blue Dart EPS has increased to Rs. 49.38 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.38 in June 2021.

Blue Dart shares closed at 8,317.05 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.48% returns over the last 6 months and 46.39% over the last 12 months.

Blue Dart Express
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,293.31 1,165.91 864.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,293.31 1,165.91 864.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 740.01 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 167.93 126.32 149.07
Depreciation 39.72 39.38 42.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 934.62 81.67 632.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.04 178.53 40.44
Other Income 10.23 8.52 5.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 161.27 187.05 46.21
Interest 4.69 5.92 6.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 156.58 181.13 39.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 156.58 181.13 39.37
Tax 39.41 45.72 10.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 117.17 135.41 29.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 117.17 135.41 29.37
Equity Share Capital 23.73 23.73 23.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 49.38 57.07 12.38
Diluted EPS 49.38 57.07 12.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 49.38 57.07 12.38
Diluted EPS 49.38 57.07 12.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:22 pm
