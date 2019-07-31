Blue Dart Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 786.55 crore, up 7.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 786.55 crore in June 2019 up 7.34% from Rs. 732.78 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.59 crore in June 2019 down 79.21% from Rs. 22.08 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.89 crore in June 2019 down 0.39% from Rs. 49.08 crore in June 2018.

Blue Dart EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in June 2019 from Rs. 9.30 in June 2018.

Blue Dart shares closed at 2,402.10 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.10% returns over the last 6 months and -37.16% over the last 12 months.