Blue Dart Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,337.08 crore, up 6.56% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Dart Express are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,337.08 crore in December 2022 up 6.56% from Rs. 1,254.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.93 crore in December 2022 down 28.85% from Rs. 122.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.53 crore in December 2022 down 22.27% from Rs. 211.68 crore in December 2021.

Blue Dart Express
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,337.08 1,325.28 1,254.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,337.08 1,325.28 1,254.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 795.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 157.91 164.07 161.48
Depreciation 41.44 41.93 43.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,028.58 998.47 93.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.15 120.81 160.85
Other Income 13.94 12.11 7.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.09 132.92 168.65
Interest 4.15 4.16 5.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 118.94 128.76 163.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 118.94 128.76 163.21
Tax 32.01 36.75 41.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 86.93 92.01 122.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 86.93 92.01 122.18
Equity Share Capital 23.73 23.73 23.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.64 38.78 51.49
Diluted EPS 36.64 38.78 51.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.64 38.77 51.49
Diluted EPS 36.64 38.78 51.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
