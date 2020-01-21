Blue Dart Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 855.64 crore, up 0.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 855.64 crore in December 2019 up 0.02% from Rs. 855.45 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.08 crore in December 2019 down 205.52% from Rs. 31.35 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.29 crore in December 2019 up 9.11% from Rs. 64.42 crore in December 2018.

Blue Dart shares closed at 2,592.25 on January 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.53% returns over the last 6 months and -20.16% over the last 12 months.