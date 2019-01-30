Blue Dart Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 855.45 crore, up 21.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 855.45 crore in December 2018 up 21.41% from Rs. 704.59 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.35 crore in December 2018 down 31.08% from Rs. 45.49 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.42 crore in December 2018 down 25.33% from Rs. 86.27 crore in December 2017.

Blue Dart EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.21 in December 2018 from Rs. 19.17 in December 2017.

Blue Dart shares closed at 2,799.80 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.76% returns over the last 6 months and -39.55% over the last 12 months.