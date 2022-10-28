English
    Blue Dart Express Q2 net profit rises marginally by 3%

    The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 90.5 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

    PTI
    October 28, 2022 / 08:17 PM IST

    Domestic courier company Blue Dart Express on Friday reported a marginal rise of 3.4 percent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 93.6 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

    The company's consolidated income during the July-September period increased to Rs 1,332.9 crore, over Rs 1,129.8 crore last year.

    Blue Dart Managing Director Balfour Manuel said the company is doing well due to a balanced mix of growth and transformational projects.
    PTI
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 08:17 pm
