Blue Dart Express Q2 net profit rises marginally by 3%

Domestic courier company Blue Dart Express on Friday reported a marginal rise of 3.4 percent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 93.6 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 90.5 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

The company's consolidated income during the July-September period increased to Rs 1,332.9 crore, over Rs 1,129.8 crore last year.

Blue Dart Managing Director Balfour Manuel said the company is doing well due to a balanced mix of growth and transformational projects.