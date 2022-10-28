Blue Dart Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,325.28 crore, up 17.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,325.28 crore in September 2022 up 17.95% from Rs. 1,123.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.64 crore in September 2022 up 3.41% from Rs. 90.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 250.67 crore in September 2022 down 10.94% from Rs. 281.47 crore in September 2021.

Blue Dart EPS has increased to Rs. 39.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 38.16 in September 2021.

Blue Dart shares closed at 8,201.85 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.70% returns over the last 6 months and 24.67% over the last 12 months.