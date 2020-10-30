Blue Dart Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 866.57 crore, up 8.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 866.57 crore in September 2020 up 8.03% from Rs. 802.17 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.33 crore in September 2020 up 189.14% from Rs. 14.64 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.24 crore in September 2020 up 75.36% from Rs. 133.01 crore in September 2019.

Blue Dart EPS has increased to Rs. 17.84 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.17 in September 2019.

Blue Dart shares closed at 3,247.55 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 47.00% returns over the last 6 months and 36.34% over the last 12 months.