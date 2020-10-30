172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|blue-dart-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-866-57-crore-up-8-03-y-o-y-6039101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 09:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Blue Dart Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 866.57 crore, up 8.03% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Blue Dart Express are:

Net Sales at Rs 866.57 crore in September 2020 up 8.03% from Rs. 802.17 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.33 crore in September 2020 up 189.14% from Rs. 14.64 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.24 crore in September 2020 up 75.36% from Rs. 133.01 crore in September 2019.

Blue Dart EPS has increased to Rs. 17.84 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.17 in September 2019.

Blue Dart shares closed at 3,247.55 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 47.00% returns over the last 6 months and 36.34% over the last 12 months.

Blue Dart Express
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations866.57416.16802.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations866.57416.16802.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost178.84172.33186.02
Depreciation111.6495.5483.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses459.18286.37489.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.91-138.0843.48
Other Income4.692.676.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.60-135.4150.00
Interest30.3627.8029.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax91.24-163.2120.74
Exceptional Items-34.17----
P/L Before Tax57.07-163.2120.74
Tax14.74-37.376.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.33-125.8414.64
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.33-125.8414.64
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates42.33-125.8414.64
Equity Share Capital23.7323.7323.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.84-53.046.17
Diluted EPS17.84-53.046.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.84-53.046.17
Diluted EPS17.84-53.046.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Blue Dart #Blue Dart Express #Couriers #Earnings First-Cut #Results

