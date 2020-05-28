Blue Dart Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 726.30 crore, down 7.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Blue Dart Express are:
Net Sales at Rs 726.30 crore in March 2020 down 7.07% from Rs. 781.55 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.57 crore in March 2020 down 349.75% from Rs. 12.24 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.53 crore in March 2020 up 44.96% from Rs. 64.52 crore in March 2019.
Blue Dart shares closed at 1,959.45 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.13% returns over the last 6 months and -28.81% over the last 12 months.
|Blue Dart Express
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|726.30
|857.86
|781.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|726.30
|857.86
|781.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|174.94
|186.68
|169.55
|Depreciation
|95.35
|88.41
|34.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|459.02
|529.22
|552.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.01
|53.55
|25.51
|Other Income
|1.19
|1.88
|4.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.82
|55.43
|30.48
|Interest
|29.56
|28.85
|12.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.38
|26.58
|18.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-64.11
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.38
|-37.53
|18.40
|Tax
|-0.81
|-5.61
|6.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-30.57
|-31.92
|12.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-30.57
|-31.92
|12.24
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-30.57
|-31.92
|12.24
|Equity Share Capital
|23.73
|23.73
|23.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.89
|-13.45
|5.16
|Diluted EPS
|-12.89
|-13.45
|5.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.89
|-13.45
|5.16
|Diluted EPS
|-12.89
|-13.45
|5.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 28, 2020 09:22 am