Blue Dart Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 726.30 crore, down 7.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 726.30 crore in March 2020 down 7.07% from Rs. 781.55 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.57 crore in March 2020 down 349.75% from Rs. 12.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.53 crore in March 2020 up 44.96% from Rs. 64.52 crore in March 2019.

Blue Dart shares closed at 1,959.45 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.13% returns over the last 6 months and -28.81% over the last 12 months.