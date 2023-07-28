Blue Dart Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,237.55 crore, down 4.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,237.55 crore in June 2023 down 4.81% from Rs. 1,300.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.28 crore in June 2023 down 48.41% from Rs. 118.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.87 crore in June 2023 down 26.68% from Rs. 273.96 crore in June 2022.

Blue Dart EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 50.06 in June 2022.

Blue Dart shares closed at 7,229.05 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.43% returns over the last 6 months and -12.91% over the last 12 months.