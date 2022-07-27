 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blue Dart Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,300.05 crore, up 50.08% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Blue Dart Express are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,300.05 crore in June 2022 up 50.08% from Rs. 866.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.79 crore in June 2022 up 279.88% from Rs. 31.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 273.96 crore in June 2022 up 65.36% from Rs. 165.67 crore in June 2021.

Blue Dart EPS has increased to Rs. 50.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 13.18 in June 2021.

Blue Dart shares closed at 8,317.05 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.48% returns over the last 6 months and 46.39% over the last 12 months.

Blue Dart Express
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,293.31 1,165.91 866.22
Other Operating Income 6.74 -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,300.05 1,165.91 866.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 215.92 165.48 192.95
Depreciation 97.40 92.52 99.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 810.17 708.63 514.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 176.56 199.28 60.06
Other Income -- 3.61 6.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 176.56 202.89 66.65
Interest 17.60 19.64 25.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 158.96 183.25 41.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 158.96 183.25 41.62
Tax 40.17 46.28 10.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 118.79 136.97 31.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 118.79 136.97 31.27
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 118.79 136.97 31.27
Equity Share Capital 23.73 23.73 23.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.06 57.73 13.18
Diluted EPS 50.06 57.73 13.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.06 57.73 13.18
Diluted EPS 50.06 57.73 13.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:33 pm
