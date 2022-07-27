Blue Dart Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,300.05 crore, up 50.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,300.05 crore in June 2022 up 50.08% from Rs. 866.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.79 crore in June 2022 up 279.88% from Rs. 31.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 273.96 crore in June 2022 up 65.36% from Rs. 165.67 crore in June 2021.

Blue Dart EPS has increased to Rs. 50.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 13.18 in June 2021.

Blue Dart shares closed at 8,317.05 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.48% returns over the last 6 months and 46.39% over the last 12 months.