Blue Dart Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 866.22 crore, up 108.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 866.22 crore in June 2021 up 108.15% from Rs. 416.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.27 crore in June 2021 up 124.85% from Rs. 125.84 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.67 crore in June 2021 up 515.53% from Rs. 39.87 crore in June 2020.

Blue Dart EPS has increased to Rs. 13.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 53.04 in June 2020.

Blue Dart shares closed at 5,447.65 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.44% returns over the last 6 months and 175.63% over the last 12 months.