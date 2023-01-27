 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blue Dart Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,337.08 crore, up 6.56% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Blue Dart Express are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,337.08 crore in December 2022 up 6.56% from Rs. 1,254.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.66 crore in December 2022 down 28.16% from Rs. 123.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.00 crore in December 2022 down 17.72% from Rs. 288.03 crore in December 2021.

Blue Dart Express
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,337.08 1,325.28 1,254.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,337.08 1,325.28 1,254.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 665.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 203.32 209.67 207.36
Depreciation 99.60 101.13 103.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 905.71 872.62 107.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.45 141.86 170.58
Other Income 8.95 7.68 14.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 137.40 149.54 184.94
Interest 15.92 18.41 19.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 121.48 131.13 165.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 121.48 131.13 165.38
Tax 32.82 37.49 41.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 88.66 93.64 123.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 88.66 93.64 123.42
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 88.66 93.64 123.42
Equity Share Capital 23.73 23.73 23.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 37.36 39.47 52.01
Diluted EPS 37.36 39.47 52.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 37.36 39.46 52.01
Diluted EPS 37.36 39.47 52.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
