    Blue Dart Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,337.08 crore, up 6.56% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Blue Dart Express are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,337.08 crore in December 2022 up 6.56% from Rs. 1,254.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.66 crore in December 2022 down 28.16% from Rs. 123.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.00 crore in December 2022 down 17.72% from Rs. 288.03 crore in December 2021.

    Blue Dart Express
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,337.081,325.281,254.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,337.081,325.281,254.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----665.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost203.32209.67207.36
    Depreciation99.60101.13103.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses905.71872.62107.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax128.45141.86170.58
    Other Income8.957.6814.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax137.40149.54184.94
    Interest15.9218.4119.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax121.48131.13165.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax121.48131.13165.38
    Tax32.8237.4941.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities88.6693.64123.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period88.6693.64123.42
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates88.6693.64123.42
    Equity Share Capital23.7323.7323.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.3639.4752.01
    Diluted EPS37.3639.4752.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.3639.4652.01
    Diluted EPS37.3639.4752.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited