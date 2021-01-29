Blue Dart Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,037.12 crore, up 20.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,037.12 crore in December 2020 up 20.9% from Rs. 857.86 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.32 crore in December 2020 up 398.62% from Rs. 31.92 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 257.54 crore in December 2020 up 79.05% from Rs. 143.84 crore in December 2019.

Blue Dart EPS has increased to Rs. 40.17 in December 2020 from Rs. 13.45 in December 2019.

Blue Dart shares closed at 4,168.60 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 93.53% returns over the last 6 months and 58.10% over the last 12 months.