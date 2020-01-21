Blue Dart Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 857.86 crore, up 0.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 857.86 crore in December 2019 up 0.02% from Rs. 857.66 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.92 crore in December 2019 down 199.69% from Rs. 32.02 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.84 crore in December 2019 up 52.81% from Rs. 94.13 crore in December 2018.

Blue Dart shares closed at 2,592.25 on January 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.53% returns over the last 6 months and -20.16% over the last 12 months.