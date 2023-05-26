Blue Cloud Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.54 crore, up 51791.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.54 crore in March 2023 up 51791.27% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 up 2775.23% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2023 up 8500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Blue Cloud EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.

Blue Cloud shares closed at 71.48 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 389.59% returns over the last 6 months