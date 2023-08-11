Blue Cloud Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.49 crore, up 21458.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.49 crore in June 2023 up 21458.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2023 up 6658.33% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2023 up 5400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Blue Cloud EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

Blue Cloud shares closed at 63.50 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 262.44% returns over the last 6 months and 410.04% over the last 12 months.