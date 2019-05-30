Blue Circle Ser Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 98.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 98.88% from Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2019 up 28.41% from Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2019 up 28.61% from Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2018.

Blue Circle Ser shares closed at 9.74 on January 04, 2019 (BSE)