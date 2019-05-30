Blue Circle Ser Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 98.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Circle Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 98.88% from Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2019 up 28.41% from Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2019 up 28.61% from Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2018.
Blue Circle Ser shares closed at 9.74 on January 04, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Blue Circle Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.09
|--
|8.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.09
|--
|8.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.71
|--
|2.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.70
|0.01
|9.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.00
|-0.06
|-4.19
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.00
|-0.06
|-4.19
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.00
|-0.06
|-4.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.00
|-0.06
|-4.19
|Tax
|-0.02
|--
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.98
|-0.06
|-4.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.98
|-0.06
|-4.16
|Equity Share Capital
|20.35
|20.35
|20.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|--
|-2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|--
|-2.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|--
|-2.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|--
|-2.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited