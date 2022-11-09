English
    Blue Chip Tex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.31 crore, up 2.08% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Chip Tex Fuel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.31 crore in September 2022 up 2.08% from Rs. 63.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 86.47% from Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2022 down 69.32% from Rs. 3.65 crore in September 2021.

    Blue Chip Tex EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.34 in September 2021.

    Blue Chip Tex shares closed at 140.25 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.13% returns over the last 6 months and -5.97% over the last 12 months.

    Blue Chip Tex Fuel Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.3167.0463.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.3167.0463.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.1255.8650.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.661.140.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.191.111.09
    Depreciation0.650.640.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.678.317.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.35-0.032.80
    Other Income0.120.340.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.470.312.98
    Interest0.130.170.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.340.142.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.340.142.74
    Tax0.070.070.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.280.072.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.280.072.04
    Equity Share Capital1.971.971.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.400.3510.34
    Diluted EPS1.400.3510.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.400.3510.34
    Diluted EPS1.400.3510.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Blue Chip Tex #Blue Chip Tex Fuel Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:48 pm