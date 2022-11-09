Blue Chip Tex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.31 crore, up 2.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.31 crore in September 2022 up 2.08% from Rs. 63.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 86.47% from Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2022 down 69.32% from Rs. 3.65 crore in September 2021.

Blue Chip Tex EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.34 in September 2021.

Blue Chip Tex shares closed at 140.25 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.13% returns over the last 6 months and -5.97% over the last 12 months.