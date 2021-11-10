Blue Chip Tex Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 63.00 crore, up 62.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.00 crore in September 2021 up 62.28% from Rs. 38.82 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2021 up 49.94% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.65 crore in September 2021 up 24.15% from Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2020.

Blue Chip Tex EPS has increased to Rs. 10.34 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.90 in September 2020.

Blue Chip Tex shares closed at 151.65 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 52.95% returns over the last 6 months and 76.85% over the last 12 months.