Blue Chip Tex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.83 crore, down 4.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.83 crore in March 2023 down 4.97% from Rs. 61.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 86.62% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 48.13% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022.

Blue Chip Tex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.61 in March 2022.

Blue Chip Tex shares closed at 135.35 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.27% returns over the last 6 months and 1.01% over the last 12 months.