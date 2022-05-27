 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Blue Chip Tex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.91 crore, up 4.05% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Chip Tex Fuel Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.91 crore in March 2022 up 4.05% from Rs. 59.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022 down 3.58% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2022 down 8.57% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2021.

Blue Chip Tex EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.71 in March 2021.

Blue Chip Tex shares closed at 140.60 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.32% returns over the last 6 months and 35.13% over the last 12 months.

Blue Chip Tex Fuel Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 61.91 64.13 59.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 61.91 64.13 59.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 52.27 53.44 50.62
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.79 0.14 -3.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.20 1.18 1.21
Depreciation 0.64 0.66 0.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.19 8.05 9.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.39 0.65 0.95
Other Income 0.57 0.16 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.96 0.82 1.05
Interest 0.24 0.16 0.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.72 0.66 0.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.72 0.66 0.72
Tax 0.20 0.22 0.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.52 0.44 0.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.52 0.44 0.53
Equity Share Capital 1.97 1.97 1.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.61 2.24 2.71
Diluted EPS 2.61 2.24 2.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.61 2.24 2.71
Diluted EPS 2.61 2.24 2.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 27, 2022
