Blue Chip Tex Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.97 crore, down 22.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.97 crore in March 2020 down 22.65% from Rs. 62.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2020 down 45.09% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2020 down 39.19% from Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2019.

Blue Chip Tex EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.35 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.28 in March 2019.

Blue Chip Tex shares closed at 90.00 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -4.91% returns over the last 6 months and 4.17% over the last 12 months.