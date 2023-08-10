Blue Chip Tex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.23 crore, down 8.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.23 crore in June 2023 down 8.67% from Rs. 67.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 up 421.15% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2023 up 37.89% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2022.

Blue Chip Tex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2022.

Blue Chip Tex shares closed at 142.00 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.23% returns over the last 6 months and 4.99% over the last 12 months.