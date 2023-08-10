English
    Blue Chip Tex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.23 crore, down 8.67% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Chip Tex Fuel Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.23 crore in June 2023 down 8.67% from Rs. 67.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 up 421.15% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2023 up 37.89% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2022.

    Blue Chip Tex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2022.

    Blue Chip Tex shares closed at 142.00 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.23% returns over the last 6 months and 4.99% over the last 12 months.

    Blue Chip Tex Fuel Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.2358.8367.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.2358.8367.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.1848.8855.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods---1.13--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.06--1.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.251.211.11
    Depreciation0.640.630.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.459.078.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.660.16-0.03
    Other Income0.020.040.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.670.200.31
    Interest0.130.180.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.540.030.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.540.030.14
    Tax0.18-0.040.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.360.070.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.360.070.07
    Equity Share Capital1.971.971.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.840.350.35
    Diluted EPS1.840.350.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.840.350.35
    Diluted EPS1.840.350.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

