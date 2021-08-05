Blue Chip Tex Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 53.62 crore, up 749.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.62 crore in June 2021 up 749.43% from Rs. 6.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021 up 121.06% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2021 up 326.32% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2020.

Blue Chip Tex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.53 in June 2020.

Blue Chip Tex shares closed at 149.05 on August 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 56.89% returns over the last 6 months and 87.60% over the last 12 months.