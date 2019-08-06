Blue Chip Tex Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 59.90 crore, down 0.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.90 crore in June 2019 down 0.43% from Rs. 60.16 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2019 up 71.8% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2019 up 31.22% from Rs. 2.21 crore in June 2018.

Blue Chip Tex EPS has increased to Rs. 5.83 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.39 in June 2018.

Blue Chip Tex shares closed at 66.80 on August 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given -43.87% returns over the last 6 months and -62.62% over the last 12 months.