Blue Chip Tex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.54 crore, down 2.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Chip Tex Fuel Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 62.54 crore in December 2022 down 2.47% from Rs. 64.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 12.78% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2022 down 1.35% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.
Blue Chip Tex EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.24 in December 2021. Blue Chip Tex shares closed at 131.20 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.03% returns over the last 6 months and -6.22% over the last 12 months.
Blue Chip Tex Fuel Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations62.5464.3164.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations62.5464.3164.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials50.2953.1253.44
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.27-0.660.14
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.181.191.18
Depreciation0.650.650.66
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.379.678.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.780.350.65
Other Income0.030.120.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.810.470.82
Interest0.140.130.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.680.340.66
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.680.340.66
Tax0.180.070.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.500.280.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.500.280.44
Equity Share Capital1.971.971.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.531.402.24
Diluted EPS2.531.402.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.531.402.24
Diluted EPS2.531.402.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:11 pm