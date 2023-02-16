Blue Chip Tex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.54 crore, down 2.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Chip Tex Fuel Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 62.54 crore in December 2022 down 2.47% from Rs. 64.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 12.78% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2022 down 1.35% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.
Blue Chip Tex EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.24 in December 2021.
|Blue Chip Tex shares closed at 131.20 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.03% returns over the last 6 months and -6.22% over the last 12 months.
|Blue Chip Tex Fuel Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|62.54
|64.31
|64.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|62.54
|64.31
|64.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|50.29
|53.12
|53.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.27
|-0.66
|0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.18
|1.19
|1.18
|Depreciation
|0.65
|0.65
|0.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.37
|9.67
|8.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.78
|0.35
|0.65
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.12
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.81
|0.47
|0.82
|Interest
|0.14
|0.13
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.68
|0.34
|0.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.68
|0.34
|0.66
|Tax
|0.18
|0.07
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.50
|0.28
|0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.50
|0.28
|0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|1.97
|1.97
|1.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.53
|1.40
|2.24
|Diluted EPS
|2.53
|1.40
|2.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.53
|1.40
|2.24
|Diluted EPS
|2.53
|1.40
|2.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited