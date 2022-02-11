Blue Chip Tex Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 64.13 crore, up 24.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.13 crore in December 2021 up 24.78% from Rs. 51.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2021 down 56.32% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021 down 38.08% from Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2020.

Blue Chip Tex EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.13 in December 2020.

Blue Chip Tex shares closed at 181.65 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)