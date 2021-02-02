Blue Chip Tex Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 51.39 crore, down 4.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.39 crore in December 2020 down 4.1% from Rs. 53.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2020 down 35.97% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2020 down 18.71% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2019.

Blue Chip Tex EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.01 in December 2019.

Blue Chip Tex shares closed at 98.00 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 27.52% returns over the last 6 months and -0.36% over the last 12 months.