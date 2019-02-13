Blue Blends Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.58 crore, down 58.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Blends (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.58 crore in December 2018 down 58.22% from Rs. 30.12 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.08 crore in December 2018 down 1826.14% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.79 crore in December 2018 down 189.2% from Rs. 5.37 crore in December 2017.
Blue Blends shares closed at 3.40 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -53.42% returns over the last 6 months and -88.80% over the last 12 months.
|Blue Blends (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.58
|11.42
|30.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.58
|11.42
|30.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.47
|9.72
|19.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.62
|0.00
|-5.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|3.01
|Employees Cost
|1.28
|1.15
|1.91
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.52
|0.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.29
|4.80
|6.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.58
|-4.76
|4.61
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.58
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.30
|-4.18
|4.81
|Interest
|1.91
|2.03
|3.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.21
|-6.21
|1.18
|Exceptional Items
|-8.87
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.08
|-6.21
|1.18
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.08
|-6.21
|0.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.08
|-6.21
|0.93
|Equity Share Capital
|21.65
|21.65
|21.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.43
|-2.87
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-7.43
|-2.87
|0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.43
|-2.87
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-7.43
|-2.87
|0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited