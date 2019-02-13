Blue Blends Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.58 crore, down 58.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.58 crore in December 2018 down 58.22% from Rs. 30.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.08 crore in December 2018 down 1826.14% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.79 crore in December 2018 down 189.2% from Rs. 5.37 crore in December 2017.

Blue Blends shares closed at 3.40 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -53.42% returns over the last 6 months and -88.80% over the last 12 months.