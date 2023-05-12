BLS Internation Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.20 crore, up 68.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.20 crore in March 2023 up 68.08% from Rs. 14.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.04 crore in March 2023 down 12.3% from Rs. 12.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.58 crore in March 2023 down 10.84% from Rs. 14.11 crore in March 2022.

BLS Internation EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.23 in March 2022.

BLS Internation shares closed at 194.00 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.90% returns over the last 6 months and 132.64% over the last 12 months.