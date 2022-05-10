 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

BLS Internation Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.99 crore, up 130.67% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BLS International Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.99 crore in March 2022 up 130.67% from Rs. 6.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.59 crore in March 2022 up 637.76% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.11 crore in March 2022 up 1002.34% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2021.

BLS Internation EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2021.

BLS Internation shares closed at 340.40 on May 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.97% returns over the last 6 months and 261.94% over the last 12 months.

BLS International Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.99 11.35 6.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.99 11.35 6.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.77 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.96 4.49 2.86
Depreciation 0.53 0.50 0.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.89 6.70 4.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.85 -0.34 -1.74
Other Income 11.73 0.90 2.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.58 0.56 0.55
Interest 0.02 0.03 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.56 0.53 0.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.56 0.53 0.43
Tax 0.97 0.11 -1.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.59 0.42 1.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.59 0.42 1.71
Equity Share Capital 10.25 10.25 10.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.23 0.04 0.17
Diluted EPS 1.23 0.04 0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.23 0.04 0.17
Diluted EPS 1.23 0.04 0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #BLS Internation #BLS International Services #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: May 10, 2022 11:21 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.